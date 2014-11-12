* Hjartat had sales of 7.05 bln crowns in first 9 months of
2014
* Had been candidate for listing
* ICA shares rise on the deal
STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen
said on Wednesday it would buy pharmacy group Apotek
Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for 5.7 billion Swedish
crowns ($770 million).
The combination of Apotek Hjartat with ICA's existing
pharmacy business Cura will be number two in Sweden, ICA said,
with annual sales of about 11 billion crowns and a market share
of around 30 percent.
It said it would finance the acquisition - valued on a cash
and debt-free basis - from existing funds and credit facilities.
The purchase will generate a combined annual positive impact
- consisting of cost savings less royalty payments - of 80
million crowns by 2019, ICA said.
ICA shares rose 4.9 percent in early trading in Stockholm,
compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the OMXS All Share index
.
Hjartat had sales of 7.05 billion crowns in the first nine
months of 2014, with earnings before interest, tax and
amortization of 339 million.
Altor said it June it aimed to list the business on the
Stockholm stock exchange
But that plan was called into question last week by the
bankruptcy of Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker -
whose biggest shareholder was Altor - just seven months after
being listed.
Altor partner Fredrik Stromholm said in a statement the firm
had started "a parallel dialogue with a few companies" from late
summer onwards concerning Hjartat's future.
Completion of the deal is subject to approval from the
Swedish Competition Authority and Drug Administration, expected
in April 2015 at the latest, ICA said.
($1 = 7.3988 Swedish crown)
