STOCKHOLM Nov 12 Ica Gruppen Ab
* Ica Gruppen to acquire Apotek Hjartat AB
* Says consideration of sek 5.7 billion on a cash and debt
free basis
* Ica Gruppen says signed an agreement with Altor Fund III
to acquire Apotek Hjartat, sweden's largest private pharmacy
retailer, for a consideration of SEK 5.7 billion
* Says acquisition is expected to generate annual cost
synergies to Ica Gruppen of around sek 80m from 2019
* Ica Gruppen says effect of acquisition on Ica Gruppen's
EPS is expected to be accretive during 2015, adjusted for
acquisition related one-offs
* Altor and the Board of Apotek Hjartat had previously
announced intention to prepare the company for a listing on the
Stockholm stock exchange
