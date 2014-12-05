BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Ica Gruppen Ab :
* Swedish medical products agency approves ica gruppen's acquisition of apotek hjärtat
* ICA Gruppen's acquisition of Apotek Hjärtat is subject to approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Swedish Competition Authority. The first of these two approvals has now been obtained.
* The Swedish Competition Authority is expected to make its announcement in April 2015 at the latest Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)