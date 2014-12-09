PSA Group needs deeper cuts in China, CEO says
SHANGHAI, April 18 PSA Group needs "a new business model" in China with "much more cost reduction", Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show.
Dec 9 Ica Gruppen Ab :
* Norwegian competition authority extends its review of Coop Norway's acquisition of ICA Norway
* Ica gruppen ab says a final decision will be notified no later than 18 may 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 18 PSA Group needs "a new business model" in China with "much more cost reduction", Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show.
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago