April 29 Carl Icahn and William Ackman, who clashed on their views about nutrition company Herbalife Ltd , could team up on activist investments in future, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ackman and Icahn's dislike of each other is well known in financial circles. Some of the tension stems from the fact they both specialize in the same game - taking big positions in companies and agitating for management changes.

The two sparred on live TV last year. In a tirade that included expletives, Icahn said he would never invest with Ackman, calling him a "liar" and "the most sanctimonious guy I ever met in my life." Ackman in return called Icahn "not an honest guy." (r.reuters.com/kyk88v)

The hatchet was buried on Thursday when the two spoke for about 30 minutes and agreed that they saw eye to eye on some issues, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/nyk88v)

"In the future, there is a much greater possibility that we are on the same side than the opposite," the newspaper quoted Ackman as saying.

Neither Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, nor Icahn Enterprises LP could be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The two also "agreed to disagree" on Herbalife, the Journal said.

Billionaire investor Ackman took a $1 billion short position on Herbalife in December 2012. He has waged a very public battle against the company, labelling its distribution model a "pyramid scheme".

The company has denied the allegations, and high-profile investors such as Icahn, George Soros and Daniel Loeb have supported the company by taking stakes.

Herbalife Ltd said on Monday it was suspending its quarterly dividend to use the cash to repurchase additional shares. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)