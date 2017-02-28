Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.

The memo, sent internally at Icahn Enterprises in late December, did not give a reason for Merksamer's departure. He could not immediately be reached.

According to his biographies on corporate websites, he sat on the boards of American International Group Inc (AIG.N), Transocean Ltd (RIG.N), Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), Ferrous Resources Ltd, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) and Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.N) on behalf of Icahn's firm.

His status on the boards was not immediately clear.

A representative for Icahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Michael Flaherty; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Alan Crosby)