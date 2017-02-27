Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer has left Icahn's hedge
fund firm, according to an internal memo. He represents
billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards.
The memo, sent in late December, did not give a reason for
Merksamer’s departure and he could not immediately be reached.
According to his biography on corporate websites, he sat on the
boards of American International Group Inc, Transocean
Ltd, Navistar International Corp, Ferrous
Resources Ltd, Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Cheniere
Energy Inc on behalf of Icahn Enterprises.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)