(New throughout, adds details, Hartford campaign, background,
updates AIG share price to close)
By Michael Flaherty and Richa Naidu
Oct 28 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn on
Wednesday urged American International Group Inc to
break itself apart, targeting a $78 billion insurer in one of
the largest activist campaigns this year.
AIG shares jumped almost 5 percent in heavy trading after
the release of the proposal, which Icahn said was supported by
hedge fund manager John Paulson.
Around two weeks ago, Icahn gave the company a heads up that
he was taking a stake and was publishing a letter, according to
a person familiar with the matter. The person added that AIG has
hired an outside advisor to help it deal with Icahn's campaign,
a sign the two sides may be girding for a fight.
The bet by Icahn shows how top tier activists are targeting
larger companies, and that no management team in Corporate
America is immune from a dissident approach.
Icahn published a letter on Wednesday advising CEO Peter
Hancock to spin off AIG's life and mortgage units into public
companies. The move would return more cash to shareholders,
Icahn said, and help AIG rid itself of a regulatory burden.
AIG shares surged 4.9 percent to $63.89. Paulson, who owns
1.1 percent of AIG, added a quote to Icahn's letter that said
AIG can trade at over $100 per share.
Icahn's regulatory angle refers to part of the 2010 U.S.
financial reform known as Dodd-Frank. The legislation mandated
that the Federal Reserve regulate all banks with assets
exceeding $50 billion as well as certain non-bank entities.
AIG's near collapse in 2008 was the driving force for
Dodd-Frank's inclusion of non-bank entities. The insurer
received $182.3 billion in federal bailout money.
Four U.S. companies labeled non-bank "Systemically Important
Financial Institutions" (SIFIs) are subject to enhanced
regulation and supervision by the Fed: AIG, GE Capital,
Prudential Financial and MetLife Inc.
Some analysts said it will be tough for AIG to get rid of
that kind of oversight, which also entails higher capital
cushions.
"We think a spin-off of AIG's mortgage insurer, coupled with
an aggressive cost cutting campaign, are the most likely
outcomes. However, we do not see AIG avoiding SIFI status given
its previous government bailout," said Cathy Seifert from S&P
Capital IQ.
'FRANKLY OVERDUE'
General Electric Co announced this year that it was
selling off large sections of GE Capital, in part to avoid being
labeled a non-bank SIFI.
Icahn's letter to AIG said the separate companies would be
small enough to avoid the designation. He also said AIG should
begin "much needed" cost cuts to better compete. (bit.ly/1M1Sxtf)
AIG's Hancock said in a statement the insurer maintains a
dialog with all its shareholders "and welcomes their feedback
and ideas." AIG is not expected to say anything further until
its earnings call on Monday, according to the person familiar
with the matter.
Icahn, who did not disclose the size of his stake, said
several large shareholders, including Paulson, were frustrated
and supported a break-up of AIG. Icahn's campaigns have forced
changes at companies such as Apple Inc, eBay Inc
, and Chesapeake Energy Corp.
"AIG is frankly overdue in following in the footsteps of all
other major multi-lines in breaking up Life and P&C into
separate companies," Paulson said in a statement in Icahn's
letter.
In February 2012, Paulson urged The Hartford Financial
Services Group to break itself up into two companies, but that
campaign failed to significantly boost the company's stock
price, and Paulson began cutting his stake later that year.
Icahn's go at AIG comes even after the company more than
doubled its quarterly dividend and raised its share-repurchase
target by $5 billion. AIG has also sold around 30 businesses for
more than $90 billion since the financial crisis, and paid back
the U.S. government.
But its cost structure remains bloated, and its underwriting
operations have suffered from falling rates for commercial
property and casualty insurance as pension funds have flooded
the industry in search of yield.
AIG is trading below its book value of $79.74. Rival
Prudential Financial Inc's book value is $92.33, and its
shares traded up 2.3 percent to $82.93 on Wednesday.
Hancock has targeted a return on equity (ROE) of 10 percent
over the long-term, up from 8 percent in the second quarter - a
target Icahn said would still lag its peers.
Some analysts expressed doubt at the prospect of a breakup,
which for a $78 billion insurer like AIG is likely a complex and
potentially disruptive maneuver.
"It would be a mistake to think such a split could be
accomplished quickly or easily considering the company's
substantial regulatory oversight and holding company obligations
that are ultimately backed by the full organization," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mark Swelle wrote in a research note.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Savio D'Souza,
Christian Plumb and David Gregorio)