(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
Nov 3 Breaking up American International Group
Inc does not "make financial sense," Chief Executive
Peter Hancock said on Tuesday, responding to proposals made by
billionaire investor Carl Icahn last week.
Icahn, in one of the largest activist campaigns of the year,
wrote to Hancock urging to him to spin off AIG's life and
mortgage units into public companies, cut costs more
aggressively and give back more to shareholders.
The move would return more cash to shareholders, Icahn had
said, and help AIG rid itself of the regulatory burden of being
a systemically important financial institution (SIFI), which
require higher capital cushions.
AIG shares, which had gained 4.6 percent since Icahn's
proposal on Wednesday, were down more than 4 percent on Tuesday,
hurt partly by a slump in third-quarter operating profit.
"A separation would result in less capital being available
for distribution," Hancock said on a conference call to discuss
AIG's results.
Since 2012, AIG has returned over $26 billion to
shareholders through share buybacks.
A split would also drive up certain expenses and distract
the company from cost-cutting, he added, saying the amount AIG
spent on SIFI compliance was a fraction of its total regulatory
compliance costs around the world.
"We, of course, will meet with (Icahn) to further share our
conclusions and give him an opportunity to elaborate on his
views," Hancock said.
He told CNBC he plans to meet with Icahn on Thursday. He
also said a break up would not be tax-friendly.
AIG is taxed as a life and non-life insurer, which allows it
foreign tax credits. Hancock had said in a letter to
shareholders in 2014 that changes to this structure would mean
forfeiting "significant economic benefit".
Icahn said last week that he had a built up a "large stake"
in AIG. The activist investor's stake is around 2 percent,
according to Bloomberg.
AIG reported on Monday that quarterly operating profit
plunged 60 percent as income at all but one of its underwriting
businesses declined and tumultuous markets hurt its investments.
The stock was off 4.3 percent at $61 late Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)