Jan 19 Activist investor Carl Icahn took another
swing at American International Group Inc on Tuesday,
saying the only "sensible" option for the insurer was to split
up.
Tensions have been mounting between AIG Chief Executive
Peter Hancock and Icahn over the billionaire's suggestion in
October that the company should split into three - an idea
Hancock promptly rebuffed.
The move would return more cash to shareholders, Icahn had
said, helping AIG rid itself of the regulatory burden of being a
systemically important financial institution (SIFI), which
require higher capital cushions.
"There is only one sensible path for AIG to follow: become a
smaller, simpler company with a path to de-SIFI," Icahn said in
an open letter to the insurance company's board on Tuesday.
AIG's cost structure has remained a cause of concern for
investors, and its underwriting operations have suffered from
falling rates for commercial property and casualty insurance.
The insurer was quick to reply, saying it continued to be in
talks with Icahn and would provide an update on its strategy on
Jan. 26. (bit.ly/1JWgSlt)
The news comes a week after MetLife Inc, the largest
U.S. life insurer, said it would split a substantial portion of
its U.S. retail business from the core company due to the
"regulatory environment".
Icahn disclosed in November that he owned a 3.4 percent
stake in AIG, making him the insurer's fifth-largest
shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)