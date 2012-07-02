NEW YORK, July 2 Carl Icahn, one of the largest
shareholders in embattled natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy
Corp., told CNBC on Monday that he would not sell shares
in the company.
Icahn said that the previous Chesapeake board failed to
"hold the management accountable," but that "the shareholders,
basically I think, pretty much control this company now."
Icahn said Chesapeake's Chief Executive officer Aubrey
McClendon "is a very bright guy, and he's put a lot of great
assets together."
But he said the company overextended itself and "gambled too
much in buying them."
Icahn said that the company could fill its income gap by
cutting costs, and that he would not sell the stock at this
time.
"I think natural gas in the next few years is going to go
quite a bit higher, and Chesapeake will be there to take
advantage of it ... I would not sell it at all now," he said.