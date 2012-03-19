March 19 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who
wants to buy CVR Energy Inc and then sell it, said a
sale of the crude oil refiner "will not be easy."
CVR, which has its refineries near Cushing, Oklahoma crude
delivery hub, enjoyed strong margins in the last one year as an
oversupply in the region allowed the company to pay lower prices
for the oil it refines.
The glut, however, is expected to ease as more pipelines are
being built to ship crude from the Midwest to refineries in the
Gulf Coast.
"After making a number of preliminary inquiries to
prospective strategic buyers, I realize a sale will not be
easy," Icahn wrote in an open letter to CVR's shareholders.
Icahn, CVR's top shareholder, had on Friday extended his $30
per share tender offer by 10 days, citing feedback from certain
large shareholders of the oil refiner.
Earlier this month, he had said some potential buyers he had
spoken with were not prepared to acquire CVR.
He had named Valero Energy, Western Refining
, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp,
Marathon Petroleum Corp or ConocoPhilips among
potential buyers.
On Monday, Valero said it will suspend operations at its
235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba as inadequate margins
resulted in financial losses.
Refining margins for many East Coast and European refiners
have been hit by sluggish oil demand growth in the United States
and Europe, coupled with growing competition from Asian
refineries. They were also hurt by refining expensive Brent
crude.
CVR Energy shares were marginally up at $27.14 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.