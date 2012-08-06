Aug 6 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn offered to buy the remaining stake in CVR Energy after failing to find a buyer for the oil refiner despite contacting more than 30 potential bidders.

Icahn, who controls about 82 percent of CVR's outstanding shares, offered to buy the remaining stake for $29 per share in cash, according to a regulatory filing by CVR.

He was ready to negotiate the final price with the company but would not consider paying more than $30 per share, Icahn said in a letter to CVR's board.

Icahn, who secured control of CVR through a $30 per share tender offer, has maintained that he would not settle for an offer below $35 per share in cash, though he believed selling CVR would not be easy.

He earlier listed larger refiners Valero Energy Corp , Western Refining Inc, HollyFrontier Corp , Tesoro Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhilips as possible buyers.

The activist investor called for CVR's sale in February citing its vulnerability to volatile refining margins.

Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR operates refining plants in Kansas and Oklahoma with processing capacity of more than 185,000 barrels per day.

It also transports fuels to customers through tanker trucks and pipeline terminals and has a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri, southwestern Nebraska and Texas. It also has a stake in fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP.

CVR's stock consistently traded below Icahn's $30-per-share-bid since the company started to look for bidders on May 24. It closed at $29.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.