NEW YORK Nov 15 Billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn has pledged a lifetime total of nearly $200 million
to the Mount Sinai medical complex in upper Manhattan, and the
Mount Sinai School of Medicine is being renamed in his honor.
The medical school will be called the Icahn School of
Medicine at Mount Sinai after his most recent pledge of $150
million, the largest in Mount Sinai's history and "among the
biggest ever given to a medical school," according to a
statement by the hospital on Thursday.
In addition, Mount Sinai's Institute for Genomics and
Multiscale Biology will be renamed the Icahn Genomics Institute
in honor of Icahn, best-known for his bruising battles with
corporate boards and his campaigns to shake up management at
some of America's best-known companies.
Icahn, who is a member of Mount Sinai's Board of Trustees,
already had one research building named in his honor on the
Mount Sinai campus.
"I am certain that my contributions to Mount Sinai will lead
to significant medical breakthroughs in the diagnosis and
treatment of disease that will dramatically improve and extend
human life," Icahn said in a statement from Mount Sinai.
The hospital group said his pledge will "fund various
research projects at the medical school's numerous
disease-focused and core technology-based institutes."
Among other big hedge-fund donors, John Paulson of Paulson &
Co. recently pledged $100 million to New York's Central Park
Conservancy, the largest gift in the history of the 155-year-old
park.
And a New York pediatric hospital was renamed the Steven and
Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York after SAC
Capital's Steven Cohen pledged $50 million to pediatric care
services at the campuses of the Long Island Jewish Medical
Center and North Shore University Hospital.