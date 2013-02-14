BRIEF-Elanor Investors exchanges contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
NEW YORK Feb 14 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday that he now owns 14 million shares in weight loss and vitamin company Herbalife Ltd. taking on hedge fund manager William Ackman, who is shorting the stock.
Icahn made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Thursday which finally confirms speculation that the corporate raider had taken a position in the company.
Icahn now owns 12.98 percent of the company.
In late January, Icahn tussled on cable television with Ackman, telling him to be ready for the "mother of all short squeezes."
* Exchanged contracts to acquire Hunters Plaza Shopping Centre, Papatoetoe, Auckland, New Zealand
WASHINGTON, June 1 Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies on Thursday seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.