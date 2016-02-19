(Adds details from S&P, stock price, Icahn investments)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 19 U.S. ratings agency Standard &
Poor's warned on Friday it may cut the credit rating of
billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises to
junk status after the portfolio absorbed heavy commodity sector
losses in the last few months.
S&P placed its triple-B-minus issuer credit rating and
senior unsecured debt rating of Icahn Enterprises on
"CreditWatch with negative implications," the agency said in a
statement.
The news weighed on Icahn Enterprises' stock price, pushing
it down nearly 11 percent in afternoon trading to $48.75. In the
last 12 months the stock price has been cut in half mainly
because its energy investments have been hit by falling
commodity prices.
Icahn Enterprises has lost "at least $1.4 billion in value"
since the end of September, S&P wrote in the statement, adding
it thought Icahn's hedge fund had lost money this year because
of bets on energy companies including Chesapeake Energy Corp.
and Cheniere Energy Inc., along with miner
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which have fallen. Chesapeake is
down 56 percent this year.
"The CreditWatch listing indicates that we believe there is
at least a one-in-two likelihood that we may lower the ratings
within the next 90 days," S&P said.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment.
Things could improve if Icahn can sell the unfinished
Fontainebleau casino on Las Vegas' strip, which the investor
bought out of bankruptcy in 2010, S&P said. But S&P also worried
that Icahn could reinvest the money from a sale, instead of
keeping it in cash.
Icahn Enterprises holds stakes in the companies that the
investor has bet on and is often seen as a proxy for his fund's
performance, which is not publicly disclosed.
Many prominent hedge fund managers are nursing heavy losses
this year due to bets on energy stocks. They may be vulnerable
to investor withdrawals, analysts have said. Icahn stopped
managing outside client money in his hedge funds several years
ago, leaving his family office to invest his personal fortune,
which Forbes puts at $22 billion.
Still, this warning of a possible downgrade is bound to
sting the 80-year old investor who has delivered some of Wall
Street's best returns over the last decades and is as active as
ever in pushing corporations into shaking up their business
plans.
Icahn has said several times in the last few months that he
has no plans to retire.
