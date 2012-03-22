March 22 Icahn Enterprises LP said it has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.

The company, controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said Ragone's resignation was not the result of any disagreement relating to its operations, policies or practices.

Cho, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2006, had earlier worked as an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney in New York and Tokyo.

Icahn Enterprises also appointed Peter Reck as the chief accounting officer of its general partner Icahn Enterprises GP, a position held by Ragone.

Reck, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2005, was earlier employed with the Bank of Uruguay.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises closed at $42.99 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.