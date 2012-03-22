March 22 Icahn Enterprises LP said it
has appointed SungHwan Cho as chief financial officer after
Dominick Ragone resigned on March 16.
The company, controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
said Ragone's resignation was not the result of any disagreement
relating to its operations, policies or practices.
Cho, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2006, had earlier
worked as an investment banker at Salomon Smith Barney in New
York and Tokyo.
Icahn Enterprises also appointed Peter Reck as the chief
accounting officer of its general partner Icahn Enterprises GP,
a position held by Ragone.
Reck, employed with Icahn Enterprises since 2005, was
earlier employed with the Bank of Uruguay.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises closed at $42.99 on the Nasdaq
on Wednesday.