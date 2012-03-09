* Icahn says to drop bid if 36 pct of shares not tendered

* Says no buyers for CVR now

* Shares up 6 pct

March 9 CVR Energy's top shareholder Carl Icahn, who wants to buy the oil refiner and then sell it, said he is yet to attract a buyer and may drop his bid if he fails to muster enough shareholder support by March 23.

Top shareholder Icahn, who holds about 14.5 percent stake in the company, said he will drop the $30-a-share offer if atleast 36 percent of outstanding stock is not tendered.

"The potential strategic buyers we have spoken with are not prepared to make an acquisition of the company at this time," Icahn said in a letter to CVR's shareholders.

Icahn had earlier said a sale of the company could attract Western Refining, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp or ConocoPhilips.

"We are confident that our shareholders will see this inadequate and structurally flawed offer for what it is, and we urge them not to tender their shares into the offer," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The company spokesperson added that Icahn is only looking to "put his employees and friends on the board of CVR Energy at an inadequate price."

Icahn, who has plans to nominate a full slate of directors to CVR Energy's board, said his director nominees will conduct a full and open process to sell the company, if he wins the proxy contest.

If Icahn drops his bid, it will be the corporate-raider-turned-activist's latest. This year he has already dropped a $1.73 billion bid for Commercial Metals Co .

In September, Icahn had dropped his push to get board seats at Clorox Co and drug maker Forest Laboratories. He also gave up on his years-long public campaign against Lions Gate Entertainment, agreeing to sell his stake in the studio.

Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject Icahn's offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company and was "opportunistic."

Icahn, however, said he believes he will receive the 36 percent support.

CVR Energy shares were trading up 6 percent at $27.57 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.