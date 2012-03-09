* Icahn says to drop bid if 36 pct of shares not tendered
* Says no buyers for CVR now
* Shares up 6 pct
March 9 CVR Energy's top
shareholder Carl Icahn, who wants to buy the oil refiner and
then sell it, said he is yet to attract a buyer and may drop his
bid if he fails to muster enough shareholder support by March
23.
Top shareholder Icahn, who holds about 14.5 percent stake in
the company, said he will drop the $30-a-share offer if atleast
36 percent of outstanding stock is not tendered.
"The potential strategic buyers we have spoken with are not
prepared to make an acquisition of the company at this time,"
Icahn said in a letter to CVR's shareholders.
Icahn had earlier said a sale of the company could attract
Western Refining, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro
Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Marathon Petroleum
Corp or ConocoPhilips.
"We are confident that our shareholders will see
this inadequate and structurally flawed offer for what it is,
and we urge them not to tender their shares into the offer," a
company spokesperson told Reuters.
The company spokesperson added that Icahn is only looking to
"put his employees and friends on the board of CVR Energy at an
inadequate price."
Icahn, who has plans to nominate a full slate of directors
to CVR Energy's board, said his director nominees will conduct a
full and open process to sell the company, if he wins the proxy
contest.
If Icahn drops his bid, it will be the
corporate-raider-turned-activist's latest. This year he has
already dropped a $1.73 billion bid for Commercial Metals Co
.
In September, Icahn had dropped his push to get board seats
at Clorox Co and drug maker Forest Laboratories.
He also gave up on his years-long public campaign against Lions
Gate Entertainment, agreeing to sell his stake in the
studio.
Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject
Icahn's offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company
and was "opportunistic."
Icahn, however, said he believes he will receive the 36
percent support.
CVR Energy shares were trading up 6 percent at $27.57 on
Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.