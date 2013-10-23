BRIEF-Thriven Global Bhd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mount Well Sdn. Bhd.
NEW YORK Oct 23 Icahn Says Thinks Herbalife Still 'Very Undervalued' Icahn Says Apple should do a $150 bln tender offer Icahn Says Apple needs a board that goes in and does a 'huge buyback'
* Bloomberg tv interview Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mount Well Sdn. Bhd.
April 11 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd :