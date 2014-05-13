NEW YORK May 13 The United Nations aviation agency pledged to improve flight tracking on Tuesday, but said that the industry would act first and on a voluntary basis.

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said its governing council agreed global tracking of aircraft is needed following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in March. ICAO said the industry supported that view at a two-day meeting in Montreal.

A task force set up by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) agreed to come up with solutions by the end of September for better tracking, and that the industry would start implementing them voluntarily, Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, President of the ICAO Council, said at a press conference.

ICAO said the industry's voluntary actions will happen more quickly than ICAO mandates that would apply to all aircraft. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)