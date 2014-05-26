KUALA LUMPUR May 26 Major airlines are united
on the need for real-time tracking of commercial aircraft
following the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370 and have not raised cost as a concern, a senior
official with the United Nations' aviation agency said on
Monday.
Member countries of the International Civil Aviation
Organization's (ICAO) governing council agreed earlier this
month on the need for global tracking, although they did not
commit to a binding solution or timeline.
Instead, the global airline industry group, International
Air Transport Association (IATA), agreed to come up with
proposals for better tracking by the end of September. IATA said
its members would implement measures voluntarily, before any
rules were in place.
"In principle the community has agreed. There's no question
this is something we need to do," Nancy Graham, director of
ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
"We are developing the voluntary path and a rule for the
future. We intend to have regulation to support that globally."
Asked whether the cost of implementing new standards was a
stumbling block for airlines, Graham said: "Not at all, they're
absolutely in solidarity. There's no price you can put on safety
or certainty on where the aircraft are."
Graham was speaking at the start of a two-day experts'
conference sponsored by Malaysia's government on real-time
monitoring of flight data.
Malaysia has joined calls for reforms to the way commercial
jetliners are tracked after MH370, a Boeing 777 jet,
vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour after
take-off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing on March 8.
Malaysian investigators suspect someone shut off MH370's
data links making the plane impossible to track, prompting the
country's Prime Minister Najib Razak to call for ICAO to adopt
real-time tracking of civilian aircraft.
MH370 is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian
Ocean off Australia. But no trace has been found since it went
missing with 239 people on board, despite the most intensive
search in commercial aviation history.
Questions have been raised over how fast regulators can act
on tracking due to possible resistance to some measures from
manufacturers and airlines.
A European proposal to increase the maximum amount of
recording time on cockpit voice recorders to 20 hours from two
hours ran into opposition from Airbus and pilot groups.
Some pilots expressed concerns about longer recordings,
saying they could be misused by employers, released without
their authorisation or used in court without their permission.
If found, the voice recorders on MH370 will contain
recordings of only the last two hours of the flight, which would
be several hours after the plane disappeared from radar off
Malaysia's east coast.
Graham denied there had been a lack of urgency in
implementing flight-tracking reforms following the 2009 crash of
an Air France jetliner in the Atlantic Ocean, and said
tracking would not have prevented the MH370 disaster.
"Global tracking would not have prevented this incident,"
she said. "We don't know right now what caused this accident."
(Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Christopher Cushing)