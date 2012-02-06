* ICAP taps team of three to launch Aussie commodities desk
* Broker hired 30 futures brokers from MF Global in November
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Feb 6 British broker ICAP
has hired a three-strong team of brokers from defunct trading
firm MF Global to tap growing demand for agricultural
products and soft commodities in Australia, a market with
significant growth potential.
ICAP, the largest broker in the over-the-counter markets,
said on Monday the recruitment of the team led by Gary Booth
marked its first foray into these products in Australia, where
it already has 300 staff.
The London-based broker said while it already traded
agricultural products, such as cotton, milk and corn, in North
America, Brazil and Europe, the latest hires underlined its
commitment to Asia, a growth area for the group.
ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, currency
and swaps, hired some 30 financial futures and options brokers
from MF Global in November, weeks after the company went bust.
MF Global, a futures broker, filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31
after revealing it had made a bad $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt.