LONDON, April 9 ICAP PLC : * Statement re. press comment * Notes recent media speculation on the CFTC's inquiry in to the idsafix

process * ICAP does not make submissions to isdafix. * Involved in the administration of part of the isdafix process, and is

cooperating with the CFTC's wider inquiry * Maintains policies that prohibit any of the behaviour that has been alleged

in the media * Had no knowledge of the allegations prior to the media speculation, and is

investigating them