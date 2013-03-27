LONDON, March 27 ICAP PLC : * Trading conditions for the nine months ended 31 December 2012 were extremely

challenging * Group revenue for the year ending 31 March 2013 is expected to be 13% below

the previous year. * Expects pre-tax profits for year to 31 March 2013 to be around £280 million,

in line with the lower end of the guidance * The cost savings programme remains on track to deliver at least £60 million

of annualised savings by the year end.