BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sept 25 ICAP PLC : * Settlements with FCA and CFTC * To pay penalties of 14 mln stg to the FCA and $65 mln to the CFTC,
totalling 55 mln stg ($87 mln). * ICAP Europe limited reached settlement agreements with Financial Conduct
Authority * Co also been working closely and co-operating fully with investigation by the
U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). * The U.S. DOJ has not taken action against IEL nor any other ICAP Company to
date * No findings that any senior management were involved nor that firm engaged in
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.