LONDON, Sept 26 ICAP PLC : * Performance across ICAP's voice and electronic businesses has remained more

muted than anticipated * Some improvement in trading volumes in September * Group revenue in the six months ending 30 September is expected to be around

14% lower than the previous year * On schedule to deliver at least £50 million per annum of run-rate savings by

year end * Not yet clear whether signs of improved confidence are sustainable * Sees FY pretax profit within the current analyst range of £307 million to

£346 million * Will continue to take the necessary action to constrain our cost base