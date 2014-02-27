China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27 ICAP PLC : * Announces the successful pricing of 350 mln euros 3.125 percent bonds due March 2019 * Proceeds will be used principally to refinance the group's 300 mln euros 7.5 pct bond which matures in July 2014 * Are to be issued under the group's 1,000,000,000 stg global medium term note programme, with settlement expected to occur on or about 6 March 2014 * Lead managers were Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Lloyds Bank Plc and Merrill Lynch International * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in