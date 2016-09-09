Sept 9 Interdealer broker ICAP said it appointed Seth Johnson chief executive of EBS BrokerTec, its foreign exchange trading and fixed income business.

The company, soon to be named NEX Group after the sale of its telephone broking business to rival Tullett Prebon, said Johnson will take over from Gil Mandelzis who decided to leave ICAP in July.

EBS is the main venue for banks and other institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)