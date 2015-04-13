(Adds details, background)
April 13 ICAP Plc appointed Stuart
Bridges, an insurance veteran and financial chief of Hiscox Ltd
, as group finance director, the world's largest
interdealer broker said.
The appointment of Bridges, who is currently the chief
financial officer at specialist insurer Hiscox, is subject to
approval from the British financial regulator, ICAP said. (bit.ly/1com7e9)
Hiscox said in separate statement that Bridges would remain
in office until Aug. 31, and a search for his successor had been
initiated.
Bridges would drive the company's strategy of investing
further in expanding its product portfolio, ICAP Chief Executive
Michael Spencer said.
Bridges would be based in London and would report to
Spencer, it said.
ICAP's former finance director Iain Torrens stepped down
last December to join telecommunications firm TalkTalk.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)