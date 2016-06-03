Japan's Suga: No concern about damage from global cyber attack
TOKYO Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
ICAP Plc IAP.L said it had won a contract to provide technology for China's main fixed income and foreign exchange trading system, giving the British brokerage a major break in the world's second-largest economy.
ICAP, which agreed to merge its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc TLPR.L, said its electronic foreign exchange and fixed income business - EBS BrokerTec - would provide technology to China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).
The deal, valued at $65 million over a three-year period, would see ICAP expanding into China with EBS BrokerTec setting up an office in Shanghai, the company said.
ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer said in a statement on Friday that China was an "extremely important" financial market.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TOKYO Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
SINGAPORE Hackers either working for the Vietnamese government or on their behalf have broken into the computers of multinationals operating in the country as part of an increasingly sophisticated cyberespionage campaign, cybersecurity company FireEye said.