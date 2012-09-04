LONDON, Sept 4 ICAP, the world's largest currency broker, expects to see business from speed-trading clients fall after technical changes to its currency platform this month to address banking clients' complaints about tactics used by speed-traders.

The broker said it will introduce on Sept. 17 changes to how prices are quoted on its foreign exchange system EBS in a move that should placate its bank clients and effectively distances the firm from some high-speed traders.

"It is probable we will lose some flow as a result of the changes but we believe it is highly likely we will gain from other sources more than we lose," said Gil Mandelzis, the chief executive of ICAP EBS.

Inter-dealer brokers such as ICAP and rivals Tullett Prebon and Tradition marry prospective buyers and sellers of bonds, currency and complex derivatives.

The foreign exchange market was dominated by large investment banks until relatively recently, when a new breed of high-speed trading hedge funds started trading these markets and skimming off profits from the banks.

These high-frequency trading firms have grown rapidly in recent years, much to the annoyance of the banks who have fought back by calling for changes at broking systems like EBS to readjust the balance of power.

"Clients have been highlighting the impact of speed and corporates have been complaining about speed issues," Mandelzis told journalists on Tuesday.

"Some clients have reached out to us and expressed dissatisfaction."

ICAP was keen however to stress the pricing changes are not designed to hurt all high-frequency traders, rather they are meant to tackle unorthodox trading techniques, i rrespective of the type of client.

"We have never believed the notion that banks and non-banks have differing views on the foreign exchange market structure, rather we have significant support on both sides," said Mandelzis.

Banks take issue with trading firms that post orders to buy or sell at prices that they do not intend to trade at, thus gleaning information about their rivals' trading intentions. That strategy will become more expensive under the new pricing.

ICAP plans to restrict pricing to four places after the decimal point in a quotation for some currencies, reducing the chances to exploit small price discrepancies between traders.

Bank traders saw the EBS change to reduce the so-called "granularity" of pricing by restricting the number of decimal places or pips, used to quote prices hurting some high-speed trading firms.

Graham Davidson, director of foreign exchange trading at National Australia Bank, said the EBS switch would make it more difficult for the high-speed traders to make money.

"It's quite easy at the moment in some market places for algos (computer driven traders) to sit on top of the order book. If you have to pay half a pip or a whole pip to do that it's a much larger cost and will render some strategies impossible," said Davidson

"It's a risk for EBS. It will make manual traders more comfortable using it but some of their revenues come from the very people they are now trying to restrict," added Davidson.

Antony Foster, EMEA head of G10 spot trading at Nomura, said: "EBS have put a lot of effort and consultation into getting this right, but only time will tell as to how it might affect market behaviour, and thus their market share. After all, this the main goal of the changes."