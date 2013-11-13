LONDON Nov 13 ICAP, the world's largest
interdealer broker, said on Wednesday it has no reason to
believe any of its brokers are linked to the alleged
manipulation of foreign exchange markets.
U.S. and British authorities are investigating whether staff
at top banks attempted to manipulate currency rates.
ICAP, which makes money by matching buyers and sellers of
bonds, swaps and currencies, said the bulk of its business in
foreign exchange is conducted on electronic platforms rather
than through brokers on the telephone.
On a conference call following publication of its half-year
financial results, the company was asked whether they believed
any staff could be connected to the alleged currency rate
fixing.
Group General Counsel Duncan Wales said: "We have no current
reason to believe that."
ICAP was fined $87 million by British and U.S. authorities
in September over the role of its brokers in the Libor interest
rate rigging scandal. Criminal charges were also filed against
three of its former employees.