LONDON, July 10 ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, has started talks with its biggest customers and reshuffled its sales team as it prepares a shake-up of its foreign-exchange platform, three sources close to the firm said on Monday.

The dealing services supported by the EBS foreign-exchange system will be tailored to the needs of ICAP's top 16 investment bank dealers in an initiative dubbed Operation Sunrise, designed to counter dwindling market share and new entrants.

The broker has also appointed a new global sales team comprising two heads of global accounts, who will target the broker's largest international clients, and two regional sales managers in London and New York, the sources said.

Joan McElligott is the new London-based head of global accounts and Laurence Timmons is running European regional sales. Fulinda Rouse is handling global accounts in New York and Dan Torrey will run sales for the Americas.

ICAP declined to comment on Operation Sunrise or the management changes.

Gil Madelzis, the chief executive of EBS, wants to win back the support of its bank clients, some of which have quit the system in recent years amid concern that it was too heavily skewed in favour of fast-trading hedge funds.

Firms that specialise in high-frequency trading use sophisticated computers to generate thousands of trades in fractions of a second, a practice that some banks say makes the markets less efficient.

The latest data from EBS showed trading declined 21 percent in June to $137.6 billion, against $174.1 billion in the same period last year.

"ICAP obviously took a lot of advice from their customers to make sure they weren't going in the wrong direction," a London-based head of trading said.

The changes come as rivals look to expand their foreign-exchange broking businesses, in a direct challenge to EBS.

British broker Tullett Prebon launched its foreign-exchange broking system, called tpSPOTDEAL, this month with the backing of ten banks, though it did not disclose which banks.

Similarly, broker Tradition plans to launch traFXpure as a "low-cost, convenient and equitable venue" for dealing foreign exchange at the end of this year.

The division of Swiss group Compagnie Financiere Tradition said that the service is backed by Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS.