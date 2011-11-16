LONDON Nov 16 British interdealer broker
ICAP posted a dip in first-half earnings and said its
voice-broking business had been hit by banks looking to cut
costs in the wake of market turmoil caused by the euro zone debt
crisis.
Earnings per share for the six months to September fell six
percent to 19.6 pence, compared with a forecast for 19.85 pence
in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
"As the banks approach the end of their financial year they
are reducing their appetite for risk. This has resulted in
activity in our voice business in October and November to date
being disappointing, but not surprising," chief executive
Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.
"We expect to see a return to more normal activity at the
start of the next calendar year," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)