By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, May 16 Annual profits at ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, edged up 1 percent to 354 million pounds ($568 million), at the top end of market expectations, as cost-cutting offset weaker trading revenues.

"ICAP delivered a solid performance in 2011/12 against a difficult economic environment," Chief Executive Michael Spencer said on Wednesday.

Analysts had forecast profitS in a range of 336-358 million pounds for the year to end-March.

Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.68 billion pounds but operating costs were reduced by 4 percent to 1.31 million pounds.

The British broker said trading levels were down across the group, with credit and rates hardest hit.

"Uncertainty in the euro zone and constraints on market liquidity resulted in a fall in voice revenue and a marginally lower performance in our electronic business," the firm said.

But the revenue fall was cancelled out "by reducing headcount in areas of lower profitability".

"We think full-year 2012 shows ICAP's resilience, with the company able to deliver decent numbers in a very testing operating environment," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in an analyst's note.

ICAP competes with firms such as BGC Partners, GFI Group and Tullett Prebon to match the buyers and sellers in wholesale markets for currencies, bonds, interest rates, commodities and equities.

Tullett said on Thursday it had cut 140 jobs this year, mostly among its brokers, at a cost of 14 million pounds, giving "an annual reduction in fixed costs of approximately the same amount".

Tullett said market activity "has been slightly lower than in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305 million pounds ($491 million).