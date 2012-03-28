LONDON, March 28 ICAP Plc, the world's
largest interdealer broker, said it was trading in line with
market expectations, with a strong performance at its
commodities and energy arm helping offset tougher conditions on
its credit markets side.
"ICAP is on track for a robust performance for the year
despite the demanding economic environment," Chief Executive
Michael Spencer said in a statement.
"We continue to focus on our operational efficiency. In the
last three months we have seen an improvement in risk appetite
in some markets. We expect to see a slow move towards more
normalised markets as the year progresses," he added.
ICAP had said in February it expected profits for the year
through March 2012 to be towards the upper end of an analyst
forecast range of between 336 million pounds ($536.5 million)
and 358 million.