LONDON Nov 6 Broker ICAP has opened an
iron ore swaps and options desk in London and Singapore as it
tries to take advantage of growing liquidity in the fledging
market, which is becoming a leading indicator of China's
economic growth.
ICAP use to have an iron ore desk some years ago, but the
business petered out until the recent decision to establish a
London and Singapore-based desk.
"ICAP's launch of a dedicated desk is timely and will meet
the needs of customers around the world ... as the market for
swaps and options continues to grow," Henry Liddell, chief
executive of ICAP Shipping, said in a statement.
Iron ore swaps cleared by Singapore Exchange hit a record
volume of 17.7 million tonnes in September, compared with a
monthly average of approximately 7.2 million tonnes in 2011.
Growing liquidity in iron ore derivatives is
also attracting hedge funds, which have up until recently
ignored a market.