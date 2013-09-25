LONDON, Sept 25 ICAP, the world's
largest interdealer broker, has been fined $87 million by U.S.
and UK regulators over its role in the Libor rate rigging
scandal in the fourth regulatory settlement to emerge from a
sprawling, global investigation.
ICAP is paying 14 million pounds to the British regulator
and $65 million to the U.S. regulator to settle allegations its
brokers helped manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate
(Libor), used to price trillions of dollars worth of products
such as derivatives and mortgages worldwide.
"None of the three individuals at the centre of the activity
remains with the firm," said Chief Executive Michael Spencer.
"Others are either no longer with the company or are being
disciplined."
The U.S. Department of Justice said separately former ICAP
employees Darrell Read of New Zealand and Daniel Wilkinson and
Colin Goodman from England face felony charges in the United
States for an alleged long-running manipulation of Libor
interest rates.