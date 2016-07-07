NEW YORK, July 7 The U.S. Justice Department is dropping charges against three former ICAP brokers charged in connection with a global investigation into the manipulation of Libor, after they were acquitted earlier this year in a related U.K. trial.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court made public on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was dropping charges against Darrell Read, Daniel Wilkinson and Colin Goodman given the U.K. trial, in which they were acquitted in January. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)