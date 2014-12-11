LONDON Dec 11 Major broker ICAP is
exiting its base metals business on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) as part of wider restructuring, industry sources said on
Thursday.
ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, has been a
Category 2 member of the LME since January 2009, which allows
electronic and telephone trading, but does not include activity
in the open-outcry "ring".
ICAP, which has offered LME options and futures trading and
clearing services, expanded the business with a New York LME
desk in 2009.
"ICAP are exiting from LME broking, it looks like it's part
of their restructuring," one of the sources said.
ICAP and the LME declined to comment.
