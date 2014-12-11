(Updates with quote from source, adds details)
By Clara Denina and Eric Onstad
LONDON Dec 11 Major broker ICAP will
exit its base metals broking business on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) at the end of December, as part of wider
restructuring, industry sources said on Thursday.
Interdealer broker revenues have plunged as banks retreat
from risky trading to comply with new rules brought in after the
2008 financial crisis, and ICAP has been trying to offset a
slump in trading volumes by cutting costs.
The company reported a 38 percent fall in first-half profit
last month and gave a cautious outlook for the rest of the year.
It also said last month a wider restructuring was expected
to result in 260 broker job losses - more than 10 percent of its
broking unit work force.
"ICAP are exiting from LME broking, it looks like it's part
of their restructuring," one of the sources said.
ICAP and the LME declined to comment.
ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, has been a
Category 2 member of the LME since January 2009, which comes
with electronic and telephone trading rights but not open-outcry
"ring" trading.
ICAP, which has offered LME options and futures trading
plus clearing services, also expanded the business with a New
York LME desk in 2009.
Banks have withdrawn or slashed exposure to base metals as
well as the wider commodities markets, under heavy pressure from
regulators and requirements to hold more capital.
ICAP said last week it would combine its foreign exchange
and fixed income trading platforms.
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica
Brown and Susan Thomas)