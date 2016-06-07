June 7 Britain's competition watchdog said it
would refer the proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global
hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc
for an in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies were able to
address some of its concerns.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the merger
would be referred for an investigation by an independent group
of CMA panel members unless the companies provide solutions for
its concerns about overlap in voice/hybrid broking of oil
products.
The CMA said it did not find significant competition
concerns in 19 of the 20 overlapping product categories it
considered.
British broker ICAP said on Tuesday it was confident that
clearance from the CMA would be obtained, while Tullett Prebon
said it would explore how best to satisfy the concerns.
