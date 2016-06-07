(Adds details, share movement)
June 7 Britain's competition watchdog said it
would refer the proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global
hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc
for an in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies were able to
address some of its concerns.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the merger
would be referred for an investigation by an independent group
of CMA panel members unless the companies provide solutions for
its concerns about overlap in voice/hybrid broking of oil
products.
The CMA said ICAP and Tullett faced limited competition from
other brokers, electronic platforms and exchanges for broking of
oil products, which brings in about 228 million pounds ($331
million) in industry-wide revenue every year in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
The CMA said on Tuesday it did not find significant
competition concerns in 19 of the 20 overlapping product
categories it considered such as spot FX, equity derivatives and
interest rate swaps.
ICAP said it was confident of obtaining CMA clearance, while
Tullett Prebon said it would explore how best to satisfy the
concerns.
The brokers said the deal was on track to complete this
year.
A phase 2 investigation by the CMA could take up to 36 weeks
in the most complicated merger situations, according to the
watchdog's website. (bit.ly/1tdVDVd)
The U.S. Department of Justice had in February requested
additional information over the proposed deal.
The companies last year agreed to the 1.11 billion pounds
($1.61 billion) deal to better compete in a sector where trading
volumes have shrunk.
ICAP said it would be renamed as NEX Group Plc following the
sale of the key business to Tullett Prebon.
Interdealer brokers, which match buyers and sellers of
currencies, bonds and other tradeable instruments, have been hit
in recent years by regulation designed to rein in the riskier
trading activities of their traditional investment bank clients.
Shares in Tullett were down 2.5 percent at 317 pence at 0713
GMT, while ICAP stock was down marginally on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)
