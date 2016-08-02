Aug 2 Britain's competition watchdog Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted in principle merger
undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP
Plc.
The CMA said on Tuesday that it has not taken a final
decision on the Tullett and ICAP deal. (bit.ly/2b0iU4T)
ICAP said in June that it had offered to sell its
London-based oil desks to help address competition concerns over
the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with
Tullett Prebon Plc.
The companies last year agreed to the 1.11 billion pounds
($1.5 billion) deal in a sector where trading volumes have
shrunk due to regulation designed to rein in the riskier trading
activities of their traditional investment bank clients.
ICAP declined to comment on the decision, while Tullett
Prebon was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7499 pounds)
