Nov 15 British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
Plc said on Tuesday Britain's financial regulator had
approved its purchase of bigger rival ICAP Plc's global
hybrid voice broking business.
Tullet agreed to buy the ICAP business in a 1.11
billion-pound ($1.38 billion) deal last November, hoping to
create the world's largest voice broker that could better
compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.
Tullet said the deal was on track to close this year,
although it still needed regulatory approvals in other markets.
ICAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 0.8055 pounds)
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)