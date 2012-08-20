LONDON Aug 20 ICAP's BrokerTec fixed
income trading platform and the London Stock Exchange's
bond trading unit MTS will launch a series of euro zone repo
market indices in the fourth quarter, the companies said on
Monday.
The indices could be an alternative to the euro zone's
Eurepo index, compiled by the European Banking Federation, which
also sets the Euribor rates that aim to track unsecured lending
among the bloc's banks, analysts said.
Financial institutions use the repo market to borrow cash by
posting collateral, such as government bonds.
Although the market has shrunk sharply this year after the
European Central Bank injected around 1 trillion euros ($1.2
trillion) into the banking system, it remains an
important funding venue for many euro zone banks shut out of
unsecured markets.
The BrokerTec/MTS indices will be based on one-day repo
transactions using government bonds issued by Germany, France,
Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Finland.
They will indicate volume-weighted funding rates using those
bonds as collateral.
By contrast, the European Banking Federation's Eurepo index,
which was first published in March 2002, is based on
contributions from a panel of banks and will take into account
only "the best collateral within the most actively traded
European repo market."
The BrokerTec/MTS indices were designed in response to
"significant market demand" , t he two companies said in a
statement, and are supported by large players such as Credit
Suisse or JPMorgan.
The euro zone debt crisis has hit Italian and Spanish bonds
and their value as collateral, sending national repo rates
within the bloc on diverging paths. Having an index based on
repo rates in each country allows investors to create financial
products benchmarked to that index.
"With the divergence of euro zone markets and macro-economic
issues affecting the European government bond market, developing
an index that provides a cost of funding reference for sovereign
bonds has considerable interest and demand from various sectors
of the markets," BrokerTec's John Edwards said in a statement.
BACKED BY VOLUMES
The statement quoted Stefano Bellani, head of repo financing
in EMEA at J.P. Morgan, as saying the ICAP/MTS index "will be
backed by traded volume, executed on electronic trading
platforms and cleared via central counterparties rather than
based on indicative quotes and this could potentially become a
benchmark for secured funding rates across Europe."
Analysts warn that the planned BrokerTec/MTS indices may
have shortcomings as well. In Spain, for instance, a large chunk
of the repo activity goes through clearing houses, such as
LCH.Clearnet.
"(The indexes) would help to gauge the interest in various
repo markets in the euro zone ... but it would only be an index
for what they see on their own platforms so it may not be
super-relevant," one European interest rates strategist said.
LSE plans to acquire LCH.Clearnet by the end of the year.
BrokerTec and MTS are electronic platforms accounting for
over 250 billion euros of daily repo transactions using euro
zone sovereign bonds.
Discussions were progressing with a third potential partner
"who has an established presence in the repo sector to further
increase the robustness of the index", their statement said.