* Traiana wins CME clearance for OTC FX derivatives

* Link will cuts costs and comnplexity

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Jan 9 ICAP has become the first firm to win accreditation from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to clear over-the-counter foreign exchange derivatives, in the latest move by the broker to ride regulatory reform of the vast OTC market.

ICAP subsidiary Traiana said on Monday it was the first vendor to complete the CME certification process, meaning users of its flagship system Traiana Harmony are the first to be able to clear OTC currency derivatives directly with the Merc.

"Linking Traiana Harmony and CME will reduce costs and complexity for the foreign exchange industry," said Gil Mandelzis, Chief Executive of Traiana, in an emailed statement.

ICAP acts as an intermediary between the buyers and sellers of OTC instruments such as foreign exchange, bonds and swaps, while Traiana is ICAP's specialist unit for handling post-trade processes such as clearing.

ICAP, like its rivals Tullett Prebon, BGC Partners and GFI Group, is looking to boost its post-trade services in the hope of profiting from regulatory changes in the United States and Europe.

Lawmakers want to force much of the $600 trillion OTC market to become more transparent by using exchanges and clearing houses, in the hope of avoiding some of the problems that arose after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The reform of foreign exchange derivatives, a market worth about $4 trillion according to Bank for International Settlements data, is just one of the lucrative opportunities presented by the regulatory plans.

ICAP said Traiana helps simplify clearing OTC products for its banking clients and sees the business unit as a key asset at a time these opaque markets are set for their biggest shake-up in recent history.