* Traiana wins CME clearance for OTC FX derivatives
* Link will cuts costs and comnplexity
By Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Jan 9 ICAP has become the
first firm to win accreditation from the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange to clear over-the-counter foreign exchange
derivatives, in the latest move by the broker to ride regulatory
reform of the vast OTC market.
ICAP subsidiary Traiana said on Monday it was the first
vendor to complete the CME certification process, meaning users
of its flagship system Traiana Harmony are the first to be able
to clear OTC currency derivatives directly with the Merc.
"Linking Traiana Harmony and CME will reduce costs and
complexity for the foreign exchange industry," said Gil
Mandelzis, Chief Executive of Traiana, in an emailed statement.
ICAP acts as an intermediary between the buyers and sellers
of OTC instruments such as foreign exchange, bonds and swaps,
while Traiana is ICAP's specialist unit for handling post-trade
processes such as clearing.
ICAP, like its rivals Tullett Prebon, BGC Partners
and GFI Group, is looking to boost its
post-trade services in the hope of profiting from regulatory
changes in the United States and Europe.
Lawmakers want to force much of the $600 trillion OTC market
to become more transparent by using exchanges and clearing
houses, in the hope of avoiding some of the problems that arose
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
The reform of foreign exchange derivatives, a market worth
about $4 trillion according to Bank for International
Settlements data, is just one of the lucrative opportunities
presented by the regulatory plans.
ICAP said Traiana helps simplify clearing OTC products for
its banking clients and sees the business unit as a key asset at
a time these opaque markets are set for their biggest shake-up
in recent history.