* Q1 EBS average daily volumes fall 15 pct to $83 bln
* Q1 revenue from continuing ops up 7 pct
* Gained a "significant windfall" from Brexit stg fall
By Noor Zainab Hussain
July 13 Interdealer broker ICAP reported
a 15 percent slump in first-quarter average daily volume on its
foreign exchange trading platform EBS, despite a trading surge
after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sent sterling
plunging.
The company, soon to be named NEX Group after the sale of
its telephone broking business to rival Tullett Prebon,
said daily volumes roughly doubled to top $200 billion on its
currency trading platform the day after the June 23 vote.
Sterling has fallen to its lowest level against the U.S.
dollar since 1985.
ICAP, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and
currencies, said revenue from continuing operations for the
quarter to June 30 rose 7 percent.
However, average daily volume on EBS, the main venue for
banks and other institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss
franc against the dollar, fell to $83 billion in the quarter,
due to lower volatility.
"Certainly the extension of the ultra-low interest rate
environment is not helpful. We were hopeful that U.S. rates
would continue to move upwards this year. It now looks like that
will quite likely not happen," said ICAP Chief Executive Michael
Spencer on a conference call.
The company has been seeking new clients and markets to
counter falling volumes.
It has won a contract to provide technology for China's main
fixed income and foreign exchange trading system, giving the
British broker a major break in the world's second-largest
economy.
The broker said in a statement on Wednesday it remains
"cautiously confident" for the rest of the year despite an
increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook for the UK and
global economy.
However, Spencer remained optimistic on the fate of sterling
backed assets after Brexit, pointing to a property portfolio on
Oxford Street sold to an overseas investor.
Property company British Land said last week it had
exchanged contracts to sell a Debenhams store, a seven
storey building on Oxford Street for 400 million pounds
($531.60 million), a sign that deals were still being agreed
despite concerns around the impact of Brexit.
"I think what the central bank, the governor of the Bank of
England has done has been very foresightful, very thoughtful and
very appropriate and I think as a result of this we will not see
capital flight out of the UK," said Spencer, who voted to stay
in the EU.
"Quite possibly we might see capital flow now that UK assets
are more than 10 percent cheaper than they were a month ago."
ICAP said that as a global business it would not have to
move any of its operations out of London.
"We've got 60 odd offices around the world, of which,
funnily enough only one is in the UK," Spencer said. "We were
candidly struggling to think any of the services that we offer
out of London today that we would need to redomicile to
continue."
Shares in ICAP were unchanged at 452.4 pence at 1117 GMT.
($1 = 0.7524 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by
Rachel Armstrong and Louise Heavens)