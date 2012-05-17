LONDON May 17 ICAP, the world's largest
interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit
of PLUS Markets Group, in a move to pre-empt regulatory
reforms to increase the use of exchanges.
PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in
talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction
would be completed.
"The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that
may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock
Exchange plc ("PLUS-SX"), the cash equities recognised
investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making
nature of PLUS-SX," PLUS said.
The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to get on
the cheap PLUS' exchange licence, a prized asset at a time that
global regulators are looking to force more of ICAP's core
over-the-counter derivatives markets to use exchanges.
PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing
to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS' 156
listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private
or seeking other exchanges.
Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a
nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX's
liabilities.
A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment.