By Luke Jeffs
LONDON May 17 ICAP, the world's largest
interdealer broker, is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit
of struggling PLUS Markets Group in preparation for new
rules that will push more of the broker's business on to
exchanges.
PLUS said in a regulatory statement on Thursday it was in
talks with the broker but there was no certainty a transaction
would be completed.
"The Group can confirm that it is in talks with ICAP that
may lead to the disposal of its subsidiary company PLUS Stock
Exchange plc ("PLUS-SX"), the cash equities recognised
investment exchange, for a nominal amount due to the loss making
nature of PLUS-SX," PLUS said.
The talks are seen by analysts as a move by ICAP to pay a
cut price for PLUS' exchange licence, a potentially attractive
asset at a time when global regulators are looking to force more
of ICAP's core over-the-counter derivatives markets to use
exchanges.
"Given PLUS has been up for sale for some time, the primary
interest for ICAP probably isn't PLUS's existing businesses, but
the opportunity to pick up an exchange license on the cheap,"
said Richard Perrott, an analyst at Berenberg Bank.
PLUS said on Monday it was planning to close after failing
to secure a buyer, but the deal offers a lifeline to PLUS' 156
listed companies that were facing the prospect of going private
or seeking other exchanges.
Sources close to the firms said they were talking about a
nominal fee on the understanding that ICAP takes on PLUS SX's
liabilities.
A spokeswoman for ICAP declined to comment.
ICAP said on Wednesday its profits for the year to the end
of March edged up 1 percent to 354 million pounds ($568
million), at the top end of market expectations, as cost-cutting
offset weaker trading revenues.